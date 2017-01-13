Kenyatta, Ruto to Lead Launch of Jubilee Party Membership Card

Jubilee aspirants and supporters are set to launch a smart card the party terms as a one-stop solution to membership list and headaches associated with primaries.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to lead the function at the Kasarani Gymnasium in Nairobi.

Already, Deputy President William Ruto and a host of governors, senators, MPs and MCAs has arrived at the venue.

The aspirants and elected leaders have donned Jubilee colours, Red and Yellow and are waving the party's flag.

SECURITY TIGHT

Many complained of a painstakingly long and thorough security screening at the gate of the venue.

The meeting comes just two days after the opposition, in a show of might, vowed to unseat Mr Kenyatta in the August elections.

The card has a unique bar code that will capture the member's details including name, identity card number and phone numbers.

The card will cost Sh20 and only members who will have acquired it will be allowed to vote in the party's nomination.

VOTE ONCE

"No one will be able to vote more than once in nominations as Jubilee goes smart," Mr Raphael Tuju, the head of the Jubilee Party Secretariat told the Nation.

After receiving the card, members will be required to send an SMS to 30553 to activate it.

"You can also be manually registered at our county branch offices," Mr Tuju said.

During nominations, the bar code will be scanned to ascertain authenticity of membership and the card.

More follows.