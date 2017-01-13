Kenya: Health CS Cleopa Mailu Urges Doctors to Resume Work

Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu on Friday directed that medicines in public health facilities shut down due to the ongoing doctors' strike be redistributed to faith-based hospitals currently serving Kenyans.

In a press briefing in Nairobi, Dr Mailu said the impact of the health workers' strike, which started on December 5 last year, was unfortunate, noting that 500 doctors are working against the 2,000 who have downed their tools.

However, Dr Mailu said his ministry had restored services at 6,000 health centres across the country after nurses and clinical officers resumed work in the middle of last month.

"There is a level of health service delivery ongoing. The situation was very grave in December, but there are some doctors such as specialists who are working," he said.

Dr Mailu said his ministry is willing to continue negotiations with unions, calling the strike illegal and adding that talks need to be guided by the law.

"We have given the doctors an offer, that would be adopted from July 1, 2017 to 2021, but they refused to take it up.

"The main issues of contention are the salaries and job grading, which we believe should be with the SRC and public service structure," said Dr Mailu.

He urged doctors to return to work as they conclude a collective bargaining agreement within 90 days.

The minister rejected claims that the government is planning to outsource doctors from India.

"While we entertain the thought, we have not [taken] this step as we are hopeful the doctors will resume work," he said.