Kenya: Eight Schools in West Pokot Yet to Re-Open Due to Insecurity

Two weeks after schools re-opened for the first term in 2017, over eight schools and ECDE Centres in Chesogon, Pokot Central Sub-County along the Elgeyo-Marakwet-West Pokot border still remain closed due to insecurity.

Most learners in the affected areas have not reported to school due to the recent upsurge of insecurity.

The attacks, which have also left scores injured and orphaned, has caused fear among residents, most of whom have resorted to removing their children from schools.

Thousands of residents have been displaced following the perennial attacks which have claimed over 30 lives and displaced thousands since March 2016.

The fate of about 5,000 learners hangs in the balance as they opt to stay at home for fear of sporadic attacks by bandits.

Some of the affected secondary schools include Cheptulel Girls and Cheptulel Boys.

Others are Arpollo, Sapulmoi, Chesogon, Tirap and Charatak primary schools.

20,000 PEOPLE DISPLACED

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) West Pokot Branch Executive Secretary Martin Sembelo says that 20,000 civilians, among them vulnerable women and children in the insecurity-prone border regions, have been displaced following the banditry incidents witnessed in the area.

Speaking to journalists in Kapenguria, Mr Sembelo said the affected families are in dire need of humanitarian support and challenged the government to restore calm.

He also appealed to other humanitarian agencies for assistance.

Mr Sembelo said residents are starving, with most of them living in caves and bushes while others have migrated from the area.

Mr Sembelo gave an ultimatum to the government to address the issue and asked teachers working in the area not to go to school until they are provided with security.

He called on the Rift Valley Regional coordinator Wanyama Musiambu to ensure that schools in the area are re-opened.

NO POLICE RESERVISTS

He said that the area has been ignored when it comes to deploying police reservists.

He called on all stakeholders to join the peace process to ensure normalcy returns to the region.

He politicians from both counties of fuelling animosity among residents in order to gain political mileage ahead of the August elections.

On Tuesday, bandits killed a resident, Mr William Chesakwa.

Thursday, one man was seriously injured by attackers who attempted to steal cattle in Chesogon.

Lomut Ward MCA Hellen Madio accused the government of failing to provide security in the area.

Ms Madio called on residents to identify criminals causing mayhem in the area.

Parents from the area say that they will not allow their children to go to school if the insecurity problem is not addressed.

Speaking to the Nation, Pokot Central Deputy County Commissioner Geoffrey Kithinji said the number of school-going children in the region has gone down.

Mr Kithinji insisted that most of the schools in the region have reopened, adding that the government is mobilising children to go back to school.