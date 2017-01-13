13 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Fees Must Fall Activist Mcebo Dlamini in Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

Former Wits SRC leader and Fees Must Fall activist Mcebo Dlamini appeared calm in the High Court in Johannesburg on Friday morning.

Wearing a blue T-shirt with a picture of Steve Biko on the front, he could be heard discussing political and economic matters with people in the court gallery.

Dlamini was arrested at his residence on October 16 and was charged with violating a court order, public violence, assault, theft, and damage to property. He was later released on R2 000 bail.

Judgment is expected to be handed down on Friday by Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng, who is expected to give reasons why Dlamini was granted bail.

A handful of Dlamini's supporters sat chatting in the front row of the court, while three armed police officers looked on.

Ahead of the release of the findings, Dlamini said: "Our expectations are very high. We were granted bail based on the arguments that were tabled.

"The judge president found that we were held in prison unfairly and it was ridiculous for us to be held in prison."

Source: News24

South Africa

Judge Lectures #FeesMustFall Activist

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng had some words of advice for former Wits SRC president and Fees Must Fall activist Mcebo… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.