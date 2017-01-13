South Africa: Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested - Bethelsdorp

press release

On Thursday, 12 January 2017, a 24 year old suspect was arrested within two hours after a shooting incident which occurred in Bethelsdorp.

It is alleged that at about 14:50, the complainant heard gunshots been fired outside her house in Celosia Street, Bethelsdorp. Immediately thereafter an unknown person ran into her house. The suspects continued firing into the house from the outside. No one was injured, only damage to the property. The Provincial Gang Investigation Unit arrested a suspect soon after the incident. He will appear in court on Monday on a charge of attempted murder.

Within this week, a total of 11 suspects allegedly involved in gang related shootings/activities were arrested by the Provincial Gang Investigation Unit and the Visible Gang Intervention Team. These suspects were arrested for murder and attempted murder