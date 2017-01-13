South Africa: MEC's Driver Killed in KZN Crash

A police VIP driver for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Sihle Zikalala was killed in a car accident in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday night.

According to a statement released by the department, Bongani Maduna was with Sergeant Kwenu Mabaso when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned on the N2, in the vicinity of the Nseleni off-ramp near Richards Bay.

Zikalala was not in the vehicle.

"The MEC and his entourage were returning from a provincial government engagement in the uMkhanyakude district where they had been part of province-wide schools opening functionality monitoring programme," the statement said.

Mabaso sustained minor injuries in the accident and was recuperating in hospital.

Zikalala said Maduna was "a dedicated employee who executed his duties with excellence at all times".

The MEC extended his condolences to Maduna's family.

Source: News24