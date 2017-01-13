12 January 2017

South African Government (Pretoria)

South Africa: International Relations On Developments in the Gambia Following Presidential Elections

On 6 December 2016, His Excellency President Jacob Zuma issued a statement congratulating President-elect Adama Barrow following presidential elections that were held in The Gambia on 1 December 2016. President Zuma also commended the outgoing President Yahya Jammeh for graciously conceding defeat which marked the triumph of democracy in The Gambia.

It has subsequently occurred that President Jammeh has decided not to recognise the outcomes of these democratic elections resulting in a stand-off between him and the President-elect. ECOWAS is engaging the concerned parties in an effort to mediate and find a peaceful resolution to the political impasse.

South Africa supports the joint statement by the ECOWAS Commission, the African Union Commission and the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) issued on 2 December 2016, congratulating the people of The Gambia for peaceful, free, fair and transparent presidential elections held on 1 December 2016.

South Africa supports the mediation efforts by ECOWAS and urges all concerned parties to cooperate with ECOWAS and find a peaceful resolution of the impasse within the provisions of the constitution of The Gambia.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation

