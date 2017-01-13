13 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Embroidery Gaffe Puts Amla's 100th Test - in 2016!

Hashim Amla's milestone 100th Test for South Africa was somewhat dampened by glaring errors on the embroidery of his commemorative shirt.

Amla scored his 26th Test century in his 100th Test on Day 1 of the third and final Test against Sri Lanka at the Wanderers on Thursday.

Unfortunately, the shirt commemorating the milestone had its timing wrong - by exactly a year!

12 JANUARY, 2016 - instead of 2017 was visible on Amla's left chest, while there was also an 'S' missing in 'PROTEA VS SRI LANKA' .

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the error and took to social media to post screengrabs.

Perhaps this particular shirt won't become a collector's item or find its way onto Gumtree... or will it?

Source: Sport24

South Africa

