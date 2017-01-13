South Africa: Chad Le Clos Names New Coach

South African swimmer Chad le Clos on Friday announced that his new head coach will be Andrea di Nino.

The world-renowned Italian coach, famed for his success with butterfly Olympic medalists Milorad Cavic and Evgeny Korotyshkin (who Le Clos tied with for 100m butterfly silver at the 2012 London Olympics), will start working with Le Clos with immediate effect.

"I'm excited to be working with Andrea. His coaching record is second-to-none and I look forward to our journey together. I need to continue to improve to achieve my goals in swimming, and Andrea is the perfect person to coach me in this next stage of my career," Le Clos said via a press statement.

De Nino added: "I am delighted to be coaching Chad and think that together we can achieve great things. He has already had a lot of success, but I see his talent, drive and ambition to do more, and I cannot wait to get started."

Le Clos also announced that Australian Robert Hurley has been appointed as his Performance Manager, reporting to Di Nino.

A decorated swimmer and former world record holder himself, Hurley will also run the elite/development squads of the new CLC Swimming Academy in Cape Town.

"Bobby is a phenomenal athlete in his own right and I'm so pleased that he has chosen to join my team alongside Andrea. Bobby's drive and work ethic matches my own, so I'm sure our team will produce the results we're looking for," Le Clos added.

Hurley commented: "I can't wait to start working with Chad and the other talented swimmers who will be based in Cape Town. As I take a break from training to recover from injuries, I look forward to learning more about the sport from a great mind like Andrea, and sharing my knowledge and experience with Chad, and the next generation of swimmers in South Africa."

As announced in November last year, the new CLC elite training academy and development squad will be based in Cape Town at Hoërskool Jan van Riebeeck.

In September 2016, Le Clos parted ways with long-time coach, Graham Hill.

Source: Sport24