13 January 2017

South African Government (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Sends Condolences to Afghanistan and UAE On Passing of Five Diplomats in Afghanistan

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

President Zuma sends condolences to Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates following the death of five diplomats in Afghanistan

On behalf of the Government and the People of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency President Zuma has conveyed a message of condolences to the Government and the people of United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the death of five of its diplomatic officials in a bomb blast on 10 January 2017 in Afghanistan.

The UAE officials died in an unprovoked attack on the Governor of Kandahar's guesthouse where at least six individuals were killed including the deputy Governor, two senior Afghan officials and two Afghan Members of Parliament (MPs). Seventeen people were wounded including the UAE Ambassador to Afghanistan.

The five UAE officials were on a mission to carry out humanitarian, educational and development projects in Afghanistan in support of bringing peace, security and stability to the country and people of Afghanistan.

The South African Government condemns this act of aggression, as well as the suicide attacks in Kabul, which has witnessed an increase in violence and extends its deepest condolences to the Government and People of Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates in this moment of sadness and grief.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation

South Africa

Judge Lectures #FeesMustFall Activist

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng had some words of advice for former Wits SRC president and Fees Must Fall activist Mcebo… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Government. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.