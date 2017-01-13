South Africa: Stormers Announce Five New Signings

Western Province Rugby group CEO, Paul Zacks, has confirmed that five new players have signed to boost the senior squad ahead of the 2017 season.

Hooker Ramone Samuels, loose forwards Johan du Toit and Stefan de Wit, fullback SP Marais and utility back Dan Kriel have all signed contracts to ply their trade at Newlands.

Samuels and openside flank De Wit join from the Golden Lions, Du Toit joins his brother Pieter-Steph in the Cape after a spell with the Sharks, whilst Kriel and Marais come from the Blue Bulls.

"These players will all provide important depth in a squad that has recently been bolstered by a number of key contract extensions amongst the current playing group," said Zacks.

Director of Rugby Gert Smal said that each new signing will offer something unique, to complement the current playing roster.

"In Stefan de Wit we have a genuine openside flank who plays towards the ball, which should bring some balance to our loose forwards.

"Johan du Toit is a powerful player with a good rugby brain who can cover more than one position in the back row.

"Ramone Samuels is a hooker who has shown great potential, and I am looking forward to seeing him grow in our set-up.

"In SP Marais we have an experienced head at the back, whilst Dan Kriel is an exciting player who has great versatility," said Smal.

President of the Western Province Rugby Football Union, Thelo Wakefield, said that the new signings underline the ambition of the union going forward.

"We are a proud union and in terms of our vision 2020 strategic goals, we are looking to put in place the right playing and coaching structures and personnel," said Wakefield.

Source: Sport24