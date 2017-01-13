South Africa: Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi Condemns Unprofessional Behaviour By Some Public Servants

press release

Minister for the Public Service and Administration, Advocate Ngoako Ramatlhodi condemns some Public Servants who conduct themselves in an unprofessional manner. Minister Ramatlhodi emphatically states that all Public Servants - without exception - MUST at all the times comply with the Public Service Code of Conduct and provisions of the Service Charter.

Minister Ramatlhodi reiterates that the primary purpose of the Public Service Code of Conduct, is a positive one, namely, to promote exemplary conduct amongst Public Servants.

Notwithstanding this, any Public Servant who transgresses this Code of Conduct, shall be guilty of misconduct in terms of the Public Service Act (as amended), and will be dealt with in accordance with the relevant sections of the Public Service Act, if he or she contravenes any provisions of the Code of Conduct.

The Minister calls upon Accounting Officers in government departments to enforce compliance of the Code of Conduct without fear or favour and to institute disciplinary action indiscriminately against Public Servants who do not comply.

The Public Service Code of Conduct requires that Public Servants should be honest and accountable in dealing with public funds and uses the Public Service's property and other resources effectively, efficiently and only for authorised official purposes.

Therefore, the Minister states categorically that State resources such as laptops, telephones, cellphones and even data - which are meant to execute official duties - cannot be utilised to undermine and contravene the letter and spirit of the Code of Conduct without any consequences.

This abuse of State resources is not only unethical behaviour but also a misconduct. These misbehaving Public Servants abuse time which could be effectively utilised to enhance service delivery to engage in their own private matters, which brings the Public Service into disrepute.

Minister Ramatlhodi is unwavering in his warning that this behaviour will not be tolerated in the Public Service and the necessary disciplinary steps will be instituted to curb such a conduct.

In terms of the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council Resolution 2 of 1999, all the employees in the Public Service have the responsibility to comply with the prescribed Code of Conduct. As this forms the main basis on which pro-active, corrective and even disciplinary action rests, the government departments must do everything possible to ensure that the contents of the Code of Conduct are known to all employees.

The Code of Conduct can be accessed on: http://www.psc.gov.za

Minister Ramatlhodi reminds Public Servants about Chapter 10 of the Constitution of South Africa, requires that the Public Service, amongst others, to maintain and promote a high standard of professional ethics, promote efficient, economic and effective use of resources, and is accountable for its actions.

Therefore, whether a Public Servant engages the public through the media or any public platform, his or her behaviour must conform to what the highest law in our country expects of them. The Minister is adamant that the Public Service will not be allowed to degenerate in its moral fibre because of a few Public Servants who conduct themselves unprofessionally.

Minister Ramatlhodi would like to commend the many public servants who do their work with utmost diligence, dedication and professionalism which reflect values of the Public Service.

As a Public Service, our conduct should at all times be guided by the Batho Pele Value Statement: We Belong, We Care, We Serve.

Issued by: Department of Public Service and Administration