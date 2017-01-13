South Africa: SABC Committee to Accept Affidavits

Pretoria — The Ad Hoc Committee on the South African Broadcasting Corporation Board (SABC) has denied claims that people were unfairly denied an opportunity to state their case before the Committee.

The Committee said people with the potential to assist the work of the Committee with providing relevant information were invited to appear before it.

"The Committee drafted and adopted a programme according to who was available and could not go back and amend its programme at this late stage. There is nothing stopping anyone from submitting an affidavit for the Committee's attention," Chairperson of the Committee, Vincent Smith, said on Friday.

Chairperson Smith said some of the people, who were invited, declined.

He said it received requests late in 2016 from former SABC acting Group CEO Jimi Matthews and journalist Vuyani Green to give oral inputs before the Committee, but their requests were denied.

Chairperson Smith said the Committee is committed to the programme it set to meet the strict deadlines set by Parliament, while upholding high standards of fairness and transparency.

The Committee is currently receiving oral inputs from the final two witnesses, both of whom are former SABC board chairpersons.