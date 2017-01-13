South Africa: Principal Thanks Government for ICT Centre

Mkhondo — Principal Samson Nkosi of Izimbali Combined School, in Mpumalanga, has thanked government for the well-resourced Information Communication Technology (ICT) centre the school now boasts.

On Friday morning, Communications Minister Faith Muthambi wrapped up her Back to School Campaign at the school, situated in the farming area of Amsterdam, near Mkhondo, by officially handing over a multi-media centre sponsored through the MTN Foundation's Schools Connectivity Programme.

The head of the farming boarding school said the centre will have a positive impact on the development of learners' skills on digital media technology.

"The Minister's visit to our school to officially launch the multi-media centre will have a positive impact in terms of teaching and learning, but most importantly our learners as from today, will be connected to the outside world. They will be able to do research and write their assignments at the computer centre.

"Teachers as well are going to benefit as they will regularly visit the centre to modify their lessons and find more in-depth information about the subjects they are teaching.

"We are so thankful by the launch of this well-resourced ICT centre. We are so blessed with this facility with fully fledged computers, interactive white boards, printers and the internet is up and running 24 hours and the Wi-Fi is also active," he said.

Principal Nkosi further said they have 826 learners, with 30 teachers and the support staff of 29 in total. "It is a big school and we are still growing because in 2018, we will be introducing our first grade 12, and we want to make it known in advance that we will get 100 % pass rate with distinctions."

Speaking after the launch, Minister Muthambi, who also handed over more than 350 new pairs of school shoes said: "We are promoting equal education through exposing learners in farming and rural schools to ICT... where they will be able to access information and interact with the global community. They will be able to know the history of this country and know and understand what is happening across the world."

Minister Muthambi said other provinces should emulate Mpumalanga's strategy of working with the private sector to improve the quality of education in both rural and farming schools.

MEC for Education in Mpumalanga, who accompanied Minister Muthambi to the official launch of the ICT centre, Reginah Mhaule, described the Back to School Campaign as very successful.

"As a province, we believe that the multi-media centres will boost our provincial programme to improve mathematics, science and technology in our rural schools. The centres will also benefit the surrounding schools."