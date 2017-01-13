13 January 2017

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)

South Africa: ANC Leaders Should Not Play Cute With Principles That Have Served the Movement and Stood the Test of Time

COSATU would have deeply appreciated it, if the president of the ANC had shared this understanding and wisdom with the nation ten years ago in 2007. Millions of ANC and Alliance members ,including general supporters came out to support him, and ultimately managed to elevate him to his current position using the same argument that it was customary for deputies to succeed the presidents in the ANC. We find it insincere that he never spoke out then and he never saw anything wrong with that argument at the time.

The federation totally rejects the argument that the fact that Cde O R Tambo, Cde Nelson Mandela, and Cde Thabo Mbeki were replaced by their deputies was an accident of history. It is very dangerous for leaders to play too cute with the traditions and principles that have united and served the movement and stood the test of time for short term gains and narrow political interest.

COSATU also warns the entire leadership of the ANC against the interminable and inconsistent series of arguments that are meant to malign those regarded as opponents and to glorify others. The ANC's political neck is in the hangman's noose because of this myopia by those entrusted with leading. Unless the movement abandons this unsettling tendency of treating disagreements as warfare, we can forget about achieving the much needed unity and the 2019 elections.

We also want to reject any attempts to censure COSATU on the succession debate in the ANC. Our alliance is a relationship of equals and if the ANC prides itself of being a leader of the alliance, it needs to learn to listen to and engage with the alliance without characterising our actions and views as impertinent.

South Africa

