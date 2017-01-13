13 January 2017

South African Government (Pretoria)

South Africa: Gauteng Health Warns Community Members of Job Scams

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Government jobs are not for sale: Dept of Health

Gauteng Department of Health would like to warn community members not to fall victim to scammers who are fraudulently inviting people to apply for nursing, porting and general vacancies at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital (DGMAH).

It has been brought to the department's attention that there is an advertisement circulating which claims to come from human resources coordinator from DGMAH.

When people call the contacts on the advert they are then asked to deposit R2 000 into a retail store in exchange for employment. We want to state firmly that vacancies in the public service are not for sale.

The department advertises vacancies through trustworthy platforms such as Gauteng Online portal; Department of Public Service website and newspapers. MEC for Health, Ms Qedani Mahlangu said: "We condemn those who exploit people's desperation for employment for their own devious ends.

We plead with community members not pay money for jobs in any of our facilities. Anyone approached for job in exchange for money should report that to the police."

Issued by: Gauteng Health

South Africa

Cape Wildfires God's Response to Black Oppression - Twitter User

Black First Land First (BLF) national spokesperson Lindsay Maasdorp, in reference to the recent devastating blazes… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Government. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.