Ghana School Feeding Programme to Recruit New Caterers

As part of plans to expand the beneficiaries on the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) to 1.3 million, the programme intends to recruit new caterers to meet that demand.

In the light of this, adverts will be placed in various media for this purpose. Therefore all caterers interested in providing services on the GSFP are directed to their District Assembly Offices to pick up application forms and apply accordingly.

These were contained in a press release signed by Mr. Kwesi Armo-Himbson, Chief Director, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, on Friday, to condemn pockets of attacks against caterers of the School Feeding Programme in some areas in the country.

The release said "we are also aware that some individuals are instructing caterers to discontinue catering services they are providing to some Ghana School Feeding Programme beneficiary schools.

"We on this note would want the general public to note that the only authority mandated to abrogate, suspend or call for reconsideration of caterer contracts on the GSFP is the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection through the Ghana School Feeding Programme."

As part of the recruitment process, the release notes, "successful applicants will undergo medical screening and training to ensure persons identified deliver safe and quality services to beneficiaries on the Programme.

It advised prospective applicants to contact Alhaji Siiba Alfa, PRO, GSFP for further information.

Source: ISD