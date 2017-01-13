Ghana: Mustapha Hamid Is Minister-Designate for Information

press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated Mustapha Abdul-Hamid as the Minister for Information and Spokesperson for the Presidency.

President Akufo-Addo announced the third batch of 11 ministerial nominees at a press briefing, at the Flag Staff House, in Accra, on Thursday.

The President had earlier announced 25 nominations, six of which are new portfolios. The six include National Security, Senior Minister, Monitoring and Evaluation, Water and Sanitation, Railways Development and Regional Re-orientation and Development; this brings to 36 the total number of Ministers.

The Minister-designate for Information, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, is 45 years old. He holds a Diploma in Education, Bachelor of Arts Degree in Religious Studies and a Master of Philosophy Degree, also in Religious Studies, all from the University of Cape Coast.

He is presently a Senior Lecturer in Religious Studies at the University of Cape Coast, where he specializes in the areas of Islam & Gender and Political Thought in Islam. Prior to take up teaching, he worked in the media in various capacities as Editor of the High Street Journal, Editor of the Statesman newspaper, News Editor at the then Choice FM and Strategy Planning Manager at Media Majique & Research Systems.

He has published widely in many prestigious academic journals around the world. In politics, he was National Youth Organiser of the NPP from 2002-2005. He has been Spokesperson for the President from 2007 to date.

Other persons nominated for Ministerial position include Professor Gyan Baffour, Economist and Member of Parliament (MP) for Wench, is the nominee for Planning. He would ensure that the Government's policies and manifesto imperatives are dovetailed into the National Development Planning Commission's 40-year development plan.

Catherine Abelema Afeku, a business development consultant, and the current MP for Evalue Gwira goes to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, while Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, a youth activist, media planner and Islamic lecturer, is the nominee for Information. He also doubles as the Spokesperson to the President.

Mavis Hawa Koomson, an educationist and MP for Awudu Senya East, has been nominated for the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives.

Naa Afoley Quaye, an agribusiness management specialist, and MP for Krowor, is the nominee for Fisheries and Aquaculture; while Isaac Kwame Asiamah, MP for Atwima Mponua heads to the Youth and Sports Ministry.

Former Volta Regional Minister under the Kufuor Administration, Mr Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, goes to the Ministry for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

Mr Ibrahim Awal Mohammed, media practitioner, businessman and a former Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group and the publisher of the Finder Newspaper, is the minister-nominee for Investment and Business Development, a new portfolio that would also have its leaning at the Office of the President.

Madam Cecelia Dapaah, a leadership development specialist and former MP for Bantama, is the nominee for the Aviation Ministry, while Boniface Abubakari Saddique, MP for Madina would head the newly created Inner City and Zongo Development Ministry, which would also function and have its budget from the Office of the President.

Mr Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu, Majority Leader and MP for Suame, is the nominee for Parliamentary Affairs.

President Akufo-Addo said that the names of the nominees would be submitted to Parliament when the House resumes on January 24, 2017, from its two-week break.

He said that he would announce his regional ministerial nominees next week.

Source: ISD with files from GNA