Ever since news emerged about his alleged casino investment in Bangui, Central Africa Republic (CAR), Sebastian Muah continues to face media scrutiny over his foreign investment.

Reports about his casino investment have sparked concerns and there are indications that the information appears to be true.

Although there has been no independent confirmation over his business link, but sources, who have had closed connection with Mr. Muah, have corroborated the information and it is becoming increasingly clear that he could face investigation anytime soon.

It is not clear when Muah would be called in, but sources said the government has gathered some information which could be the basis for the investigation.

In a recent frontpageafrica report, the paper claimed that Mr. Muah has a casino business investment in CAR said to be over US225, 000, a claim he rebuffed.

However, information gathered by this paper says recent media reports about Mr. Muah's investment in CAR appears to be cogent, as a result, he has come under immerse pressure to quit his job.

Two local dailies, Frontpageafrica and Hot Pepper reported Thursday that Mr. Muah has resigned his job amid growing information over his investment in a foreign country, also raising integrity and loyalty issues.

Other sources in government confirmed that Muah resigned on Wednesday, January 11, but declined to state reason for his resignation.

The Liberia Telecommunications Corporation (LIBTELCO) Boss has been trapped in a casino investment as of recent, raising several questions over his sources of funding and possible acts of corruption.

A source hinted this paper yesterday that Muah was prevented from traveling out of the country recently based on instruction from the Ministry of Justice that is considering investigating him over his alleged investment in CAR.

Some of Mr. Muah's colleagues in government have been wondering where he got the funding to engage in a casino investment in CAR at the time the people of Liberia are facing serious economic hardship. While his sources of funding remained unknown, there are allegations that he may have taken money from the treasury of LIBTELCO, a claim Muah has also refuted.

At a recent news conference, Muah said he served as head of the budget for several years and was audited many times but he has never been accused of taking money.