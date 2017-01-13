Liberia: Prosecution Suffers Setback

The Judge of Criminal Court "B" Karboi K. Nuta Thursday denied prosecution request to be given additional time to produce police evidence against defendants Darlington George and James Tamba.

The two defendants, formerly of the Executive Protection Service (EPS) were last year charged with Aggravated Assault and Criminal Facilitation for allegedly brutalizing Miss Esther Glain, a resident of Barnesville Estate outside Monrovia.

Defense counsel on December 16, 2016, prayed the court to order the Police Director to produce pieces of evidence including the charge sheet against the defendants, a request that was granted by the court.

But on Thursday, prosecution failed to produce the pieces of evidence against the defendants as ordered by the court, instead, it begged for two hours to enable it produce the evidence, a request that was denied by Judge Nuta.

However, prosecution contended that defense counsel was in possession of all of the pieces of evidence it was requesting.

The state lawyers claimed that the pieces of evidence were given to Attorney Jonathan T. Massaquoi outside of the court. Atty. Massaquoi is one of the defendants' lawyers in the case.

It can be recalled that defendant George, former EPS Assistant Director and his agent were on May 16, 2015 accused of brutality against Miss Glain.

Following the incident, President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf relieved George of his post and ordered investigation in the matter.