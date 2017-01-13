Uganda: More Than 500,000 Pupils Pass PLE

Kampala — More than half of candidates who sat last year's Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) are eligible to join post-primary institutions for further education, according to Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb).

The results released yesterday showed that 541,089 candidates, representing 87per cent of the total candidates who sat the examinations, passed in Divisions One, Two, Three and Four compared to 517,889 (86.2 per cent) in the previous year.

"There is better performance in 2016 than 2015, especially at Division One and Two levels," Mr Daniel Odongo, Uneb executive secretary, said during release of the results yesterday.

He added: "More pupils will qualify to join the post-primary institutions than the previous years."

Majority of candidates, 251,787, passed in Division Two compared to 63,400 who appeared in Division One, which is the best grade under the Uneb rating.

Although there were more girls who registered for PLE at 51.3per cent than boys at 48.7per cent, the latter performed better than their female counterparts.

The examination centre at Luzira Upper Prison had 77 candidates of which two attained Division One and 32 were in Division Two. Mr Odongo said they were not able to establish how many special needs candidates passed as many other pupils had filled in the code for children with disabilities.

"They think that when we are marking these children with special needs, we are lenient and that is not the case. That is why they probably lied. We will first confirm these," Mr Odongo said.

According to Uneb data, the number of pupils registering for PLE has increased from 565,663 in 2012 to 640,833 who sat last year at 12,391 centres. There were 488,310 candidates from government-aided schools implementing Universal Primary Education (UPE) in 2016 compared to 152,657 (24 per cent) from non-UPE schools.

Social Studies was the best done subject followed by English language, Science while Mathematics was the worst done.

The nine best performing areas which Uneb categorised as examination districts are: Fort Portal, Entebbe, Ntungamo, Rukungiri, Jinja, Kabale, Masaka, Mbarara, Lira and Masindi municipalities.

The least performing districts were mainly from the eastern region including Serere, Namutumba, Bulambuli, Iganga, Kaliro, Mayuge, Kween, Luuka and Buyende with Kyankwanzi in the central region.

Mr Odongo said candidates' handwriting was this time round more legible and the candidates tried to answer the questions in full sentences regardless of whether the answers were correct.

Results for 1,886 candidates were withheld pending further investigations by the examinations board. While Mr Odongo said there were no examination leakages, he added that there were new forms of exam malpractices which cropped up, such as teachers assisting the candidates in the examination room.

This report alarmed the Education minister Janet Museveni who wondered at the decadency of teachers' morals.

"I am alarmed by the number of withheld results. Teachers who should be role models, they are the ones now misleading the pupils. I think it's because they have not done a good job of teaching so they want children to pass without understanding," Ms Museveni said at the release of results yesterday.