13 January 2017

Aswat Masriya (Cairo)

Egypt: Cbe Governor Says Foreign Investors Will Be Able to Repatriate Profits Soon - Mena

Cairo — Egypt's central bank governor assured foreign investors on Friday that they will be able to repatriate their profits and capitals outside of Egypt in the coming period.

Tarek Amer said during a press conference organised by EFG Hermes that the banking sector in Egypt recorded inflows between $7.5-8 billion since the flotation of the pound, reported state-run MENA news agency.

The central bank floated the Egyptian pound, reducing its value by almost 50% against the dollar in November.

Foreign investors faced difficulties repatriating their funds from Egypt due to foreign currency shortage.

