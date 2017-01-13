Kenya: Opposition Coalition Should Be National Outfit, Not Tribal

editorial

With the eventual unveiling of 'Opposition United' at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi last Wednesday, the country is finally realising a definitive political direction towards the General Election slated for August 8 this year.

It appears that politics is now taking shape in a manner that has been presented in the past to be desirable by all players.

Speaking during the launch of the Jubilee-affiliated parties' merger ceremony at State House some four months back, President Uhuru Kenyatta posed the first challenge to his competitors for power to unite so they can face off.

The Opposition seems to have taken up the challenge by promising to face the President "mundu khu mundu" (one on one), though the journey has been rough and is not done yet.

Once the parties put pen on paper on their deal and present a candidate, it will be easier for Kenyans to make a decision and choose just between two players who their president will be.

We, as a country, are moving closer to political maturity and we can only hope to get better.

But we are not out of the woods yet and caution needs to be taken as we sail through the turbulence that defines political development.

It is, for instance, not a very good sign when a formidable political giant is conceived with undertones of threats, chest thumping and insults.

At the declaration of the National Super Alliance (Nasa) this week, speaker after speaker preached the need for sustained unity among the leaders present so that they can win the election.

The leaders on their part did not spare any words to assure the present crowds about their "commitment" to ensuring that they will stay together to deliver their people.

NATIONAL OUTFIT

There is nothing particularly wrong with fighting for ones redemption from whatever circumstances one finds oneself in.

But in a country with Kenya's history, this may be misconstrued to mean there has always been an "us" against "them".

A clear cut division that pits one group against the other.

This narrative is not true and should be disabused of at the earliest opportunity.

It is one Kenya with divergent political opinions and whoever wins the next election must ensure they work towards bettering the lives of all Kenyans, including their individual competitors in the race.

Before former Prime Minister and leader of the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (Cord) Raila Odinga read the official statement of the intention of unity that Wednesday afternoon, a group of leaders from the western part of the country were granted an opportunity to declare that they are "united" and represent the resolve of the population from that region.

I chose not to go into the veracity of the Luhya unity and its attendant representation but I must say it does not look good for a national alliance to seem to be an amalgamation of tribal groupings.

After all, there are Luhyas who live in other parts of the country and who may easily consider themselves unrepresented by the George Khaniri-led delegation.

Cord, and newly-born Nasa, should strive to present themselves as national outfits and avoid appearing to be balkanising the nation into tribal enclaves.

GAME PLANJust a short time after the Nasa function was concluded, Deputy President William Ruto was quoted challenging the Opposition leadership to tell Kenyans what they have done for the country vis-à-vis what Jubilee has achieved.

The Deputy President went ahead to tabulate what he considers the Jubilee success projects in areas including roads, electricity and, paradoxically, health.

I may not agree with Mr Ruto's yardsticks putting in mind the fact that the Opposition does not control the tax purse of the country.

But that said, couldn't the Opposition, having opened their function with presentations from respected technocrats including economist David Ndii, have done better by articulating just what and how they intend to improve Kenyans living standards once they get power?

I might be wrong but I get the uncomfortable feeling, at least judging from Wednesday speeches at Bomas, that the Opposition may just be uniting to replace individuals, not save the nation as purported.

Mr Mugwang'a is a communications consultant based in Nairobi.