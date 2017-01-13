Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng had some words of advice for former Wits SRC president and Fees Must Fall activist Mcebo Dlamini during a high court sitting on Friday morning.

The judge was giving reasons why Dlamini had won his bail appeal when he decided to share some of his experiences as a student.

"I was also a student at some stage. We wanted to chase the white man into the sea... What I'm saying is: You as a leader have an opportunity and responsibility to conduct protests in a lawful manner.

"This burning of institutions doesn't really work. You can make the same point by not burning institutions.

"This country is so poor; we can't as a nation afford this type of destruction."

Dlamini, however, didn't agree with the judge.

"In reality, students don't burn anything, students are not violent. But students respond to violence and a violent situation," he told the media outside the court room.

Grooming future leaders

"The situation on the ground has been very brutal and violent to a black child. Why should we be concerned about a broken window, when at Wits there is a girl who is disfigured permanently, who was burnt by a stun grenade thrown in her face?" he said.

"A window is more important than the black body, that's the problem. We are not advocating for the damage of property, but we are also speaking strongly against police brutality on unarmed students," said Dlamini.

During his passionate speech, the iconic image of Steve Biko quivered on his blue T-shirt, while a handful of Dlamini's supporters cheered in agreement.

Dlamini said he would continue to campaign for the Fees Must Fall movement this year.

"I will be an activist as long as I am at Wits University. As long as I am a student, I will fight for student interests.

"I will continue fighting for Fees Must Fall and supporting relevant structures of the SRC, but my role now is to groom future leaders," he said.

