South Africa: SABC Inquiry - Ben Ngubane Defends Hlaudi, Attacks Chapter 9 Institutions

analysis

If there were two individuals who stood behind Hlaudi Motsoeneng and his rise to almost absolute power at the SABC they were former board chairs Ben Ngubane and Ellen Tshabalala.

On Friday both were expected to be called to account, perhaps for the first time since enabling Motsoeneng's meteoric rise at the public broadcaster, in the final day of testimony at Parliament's inquiry into the SABC. A clearly uncomfortable Ngubane tried to wriggle out of it all but committee chair Vincent Smith was having none of it. By MARIANNE THAMM.

A clearly defensive and irritated former board chair Dr Ben Ngubane accused former news Chief and Acting CEO, Phil Molefe, of lying and of trying to damage his reputation when Molefe testified under oath at the parliamentary enquiry into the collapse of governance at the SABC in December.

Ngubane denied that there had ever been a meeting where he had requested Molefe to sign off on a R500,000 increase in salary for Motsoeneng in November 2011.

Molefe had testified to the committee that the increase had been recommended by Ngubane and when Molefe had refused Motsoeneng had told Ngubane: "Chair, I told you that this is not our man. I...