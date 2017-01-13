Ghana: Wage War On Narcotics - CAF Tells Nana Akufo-Addo

The Executive Director of Creg Afful Foundation (CAF), a Tema-based anti-narcotics organisation, has made a passionate appeal to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to give priority to the fight against the use of narcotics across the country during his tenure.

Mr. Michael Creg Afful expressed worry about the increasing consumption of Indian hemp, in particular, among school children across the country, and asked that immediate steps be taken to halt the disturbing situation.

In a statement, signed and copied to The Chronicle in Accra yesterday, Mr. Creg Afful noted that Ghana was ranked 1st by the United Nations in the 2014 global rankings of countries, where Cannabis Sativa, popularly known as India Hemp or marijuana, was largely smoked or used.

Although Ghana dropped to the 3rd position in 2015, he stated, it remained the number one consumer of Indian hemp in Africa.

"As we congratulate you (Nana Akufo-Addo) on your election as the President of the Republic of Ghana, we take this opportunity to also draw your attention to a very disturbing issue on the rise, in the consumption of Indian hemp among school children, and urge your administration to take urgent steps to curtail it to save the future leaders of Ghana from the devastating effects of narcotics drugs," Mr. Creg Afful stated.

He also observed a situation in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region in June 2016, on the occasion of the International Campaign Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, where the then Upper East Regional Minister, Albert Abongo, spoke extensively against the canker.

"Mr. Albert Abongo expressed grave concern when he observed that the use of drugs was highest in the three regions in the north of Ghana, stressing that it appeared to be increasing rapidly in the Upper East Region, along with alcohol use amongst the youth and women,' the CAF Executive Director pointed out.

He also said the drug menace in the three northern regions was not different from the case of the Greater Accra Region, particularly in Ashaiman and Tema, explaining that some unscrupulous persons were producing toffees and biscuits laced with Indian hemp, which they sold out to unsuspecting people.

"The havoc that narcotic drugs have caused to the youth of Ghana is visible. We can testify to people we know, who have gone insane and are on the streets because of Indian hemp, whiles others are in psychiatric hospitals seeking treatment.

"We believe the current situation should be of great concern to the incoming administration to tackle the drug menace," he stressed.

He blamed weak enforcement of the Narcotic Drugs Law 1990 (PNDC Law 236), which focuses on control, enforcement and sanctions of the use and trade of illicit drugs, as the cause of the rise in the consumption of narcotic drugs.

Mr. Creg Afful called on the incoming Nana Akufo-Addo administration to resource the Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) and the Anti- Narcotics Department of the Ghana Police Service to enable them to execute their mandate effectively and efficiently.