Ghana: President Defends Creation of New Ministries

Flagstaff House Accra — President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has explained why his administration has created new ministries.

His decision follows the level of criticisms and backlash that he has received from members of the opposition, who claim the ministries are just duplication of existing portfolios.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday to announce the last batch of appointees, the President explained that the new ministries are going to perform specific roles to ensure the realization of his promises during the campaign.

The President's mention of the last batch adds up to the previous 2 batches to 36 ministers in all. He mentioned 13 as the first batch, later added 12 and then added 11 yesterday.

Amongst the 36, 6 are new ministries been created by the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration which seems not to go downwell with some taxpayers.

Many people have argued that those ministries, apart from being a duplication of existing ones, would also drain the coffers of the country, as monies need to be pumped into its operations. Therefore, describing those ministries as 'job for the boys'.

Meanwhile, the President is of the view that those ministries are to perform specific tasks to ensure the development of the country.

"The six portfolios that are coming out are not new portfolios. All these 6 portfolios will be working under the umbrella of the office of the President.

"They are not standard ministries that are going to be established. The ministries involved would find their being in the budget of the office of the President," he asserted

During the campaign era, the New Patriotic Party promised to develop the Zongo communities to ensure they were better placed as far as sharing the national cake is concerned.

In view of that, the Zongo Development Fund policy has been launched by the NPP to that effect.

So, to bring that policy to reality, the President has created a ministry to champion the party's promise to the Zongo communities.

That ministry, Inner Cities and Zongo Development, besides tackling the Zongo will also help develop the cities, with Alhaji Bonniface Abubarkar Saddiq nominated as minister for that portfolio.

Another new ministry that has come on board is the Monitoring and Evaluation Ministry, to be headed by Dr Anothny Akoto Osei.

He would have a herculean task of making sure all the ministries were doing exactly what the party promised the good people of the country. That ministry is to ask the why, what when, who and how questions about all the ministries.

On the contrary, creation of some new regions in some part of the country had been one of the promises of the NPP prior to getting power.

Now the ministry for Regional Re-Organisation has been created and it is to be headed by Mr Dan Botwe. He has a charge to bring to life some more regions in the Western, BrongAhafo and Volta among other duties.

Nevertheless, Special Development Initiative ministry, being given to Mavis Hawa Koomson would have to work to restructure developmental initiatives of the country.

Her ministry, as the President put it, must not repeat the brouhaha of the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority.

Again, ministries for Business Development and Planning would be headed by Awal Mohammed and Professor Gyan Baffour respectively.

Meanwhile, the 36 names for the various ministries are all pending Parliamentary vetting and approval.