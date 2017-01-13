Ghana: Cattle May Disrupt Queenmother's Funeral

Kumasi — The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) could embarrass Asanteman, as it seems unable to tackle the problem of cattle which daily roam some principal streets of the city, as the funeral rites of the Queenmother of the Ashanti Kingdom, Nana Afia Kobi Ampem, draws near.

The emergence of cattle on the streets of Kumasi, once the Garden City of West Africa, has been phenomenal under the nose of KMA authorities in the face of its bye-laws on domestic and stray animals.

With the epic funeral a few days away, it is likely that cattle will compete with visitors for the funeral for space on roads and pavements, a development that will dent the image of Manhyia and Ghana at large.

After The Chronicle's expose last year about the emergence of cattle on roads in Kumasi, drivers and pedestrians still have to battle with these animals for space.

Notable among them are at Asem, Fante New-Town, Anloga, Yarewa Zongo, and Asawase.

The presence of cattle is so common that they sometimes invade the ever-busy Kumasi-Accra stretch in broad daylight, ironically seeking pasture.

The annoying aspect of their presence is that they ease themselves on the roads and pavements, leaving a terrible stench.

The common feature and sight on the Kumasi Polytechnic road are uncountable mounds of cow dung.

Sometime last year, a mad cow from Anlo Fante New Town hit a poor woman who was crossing the Fante New Town-Tech road. The woman was rushed to St. Edwards' clinic for medical attention.

Although the Assembly occasionally intervenes and fine owners of these stray animals, the sight has become rampant, as if it is nobody's business.