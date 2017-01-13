13 January 2017

Ghanaian Chronicle (Accra)

Ghana: Cattle May Disrupt Queenmother's Funeral

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Richard Owusu-Akyaw

Kumasi — The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) could embarrass Asanteman, as it seems unable to tackle the problem of cattle which daily roam some principal streets of the city, as the funeral rites of the Queenmother of the Ashanti Kingdom, Nana Afia Kobi Ampem, draws near.

The emergence of cattle on the streets of Kumasi, once the Garden City of West Africa, has been phenomenal under the nose of KMA authorities in the face of its bye-laws on domestic and stray animals.

With the epic funeral a few days away, it is likely that cattle will compete with visitors for the funeral for space on roads and pavements, a development that will dent the image of Manhyia and Ghana at large.

After The Chronicle's expose last year about the emergence of cattle on roads in Kumasi, drivers and pedestrians still have to battle with these animals for space.

Notable among them are at Asem, Fante New-Town, Anloga, Yarewa Zongo, and Asawase.

The presence of cattle is so common that they sometimes invade the ever-busy Kumasi-Accra stretch in broad daylight, ironically seeking pasture.

The annoying aspect of their presence is that they ease themselves on the roads and pavements, leaving a terrible stench.

The common feature and sight on the Kumasi Polytechnic road are uncountable mounds of cow dung.

Sometime last year, a mad cow from Anlo Fante New Town hit a poor woman who was crossing the Fante New Town-Tech road. The woman was rushed to St. Edwards' clinic for medical attention.

Although the Assembly occasionally intervenes and fine owners of these stray animals, the sight has become rampant, as if it is nobody's business.

Ghana

Third Batch of Ministers Out

Professor George Gyan-Baffour is 65 years old, and is currently a Member of Parliament (MP) for Wenchi. From July 2002… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghanaian Chronicle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.