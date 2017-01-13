Ghana: Sixteenth Angelic Shows Beauty With Quality Voices On Stage

The beauty and quality of voice produced by singers of the Sixteenth Angelic Choir on the eve of the yuletide was more than enough to make Christmas Day a grand and memorable one, particularly, for lovers of choral music in Sekondi-Takoradi.

In fact, it was a performance of all performances by the Takoradi-based singing group at the 'Woawo Agyenkwa' choral show, held on December 25, 2016.

The show was beyond all choral shows held by the group, in terms of performance. The quality exhibited by the singers was enough for every music lover to grade the group among the best singing groups in Ghana.

With about 35 singers on stage, backed by thirty orchestra players, it was a night when music lovers were treated, not only quality of voice, but a grand orchestra performance.

Our Choral Reporter, who watched the show, reports that Woawo Agyenkwa started at exactly 6:00pm, as advertised, with the arrival of the young orchestra players who range between the ages of 7-16, then followed by the choristers, five accompanists and the conductor.

With a standing ovation heralding the arrival of the group, the stage was then set for the group to demonstrate in singing and orchestra playing why they are professionals.

Beginning the show with the piece 'Sing Lullaby' performed by the singers without accompaniment, the focus and attention of the audience was directed at the singers, considering the quality of voices emanating from their throats.

With the plush auditorium of the Word of Life Assemblies of God, Anaji, filled to capacity, the singers had every reason to show to the audience why the Sixteenth Angelic Choir, formed three years ago, is a singing group to battle with.

With the boys of the orchestra dressed in a military-like attire, and the girls in white shorts, the players backed the singers in every piece, except the contemporary performance of 'Holy Night'.

Backing pieces such as 'Gloria In Excelsis' and 'Gloria', composed by J.S Bark and Mozart respectively, the venue for the show was pervaded with quality voices.

Other pieces such as 'We Three Kings', a folk song which is believed to have no choral setting, was rearranged by the founder of the group, Joseph Kingsley Amusah, for all the four parts of the group, including the solo and orchestra players.

Hymnal number 118 in the Methodist Hymn book, and 'Sing Lullaby' were both rearranged by the founder, including his own composition 'Afe Ato Hen bio'.

Then came the part of the show where one Abigail Mintah, a charismatic singer playing the role of a contour, led the Sixteenth singers to perform 'Holy Night' in contemporary (highlife) style, as part of the show.

The contemporary performance of Holy Night, which brought the audience to their feet, showed how dynamic the singers could be when it comes to multi-choral performances.