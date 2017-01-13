Sudan: Chairman Royce Statement on Sudan Sanctions

Washington, DC — House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce (R-CA) issued the following statement on the Obama administration’s move to lift Sudan trade sanctions:
"For months, the Obama administration has attempted a last-ditch effort to reengage with Sudan. While counterterrorism cooperation has increased, the government still abuses the fundamental human rights of the Sudanese people. Much more progress – particularly on the humanitarian front – will need to take place before we can be satisfied. I urge the new administration to look at Sudan with fresh eyes.”