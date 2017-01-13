Uganda: King Granted Bail, Travel Restricted

A High Court in Jinja granted King Charles Wesley Mumbere bail on Friday. King Mumbere who has been in jail since November 29 was handed a non-cash bail of $27,371 (Ush100 million).

His six sureties included leader of opposition in Parliament Winnifred Kiiza and they were each bonded for the same amount. The other sureties included four MPs from Kasese and a former prime minister of the kingdom.

However, the king's freedom will be restricted as the terms of his bail bar him from travelling to Kasese and Bundibugyo, which form his kingdom, unless he obtains a special clearance from the court.

The court ruled that his movements will be restricted to Kampala and the surrounding districts of Jinja and Wakiso. He will also not be allowed to travel out of the country.

The other conditions of his bail are that the king must accept the state's security and should not try to interfere or threaten to send them away.

His lawyers led by Caleb Alaka argued for exceptional circumstances like his advanced age and poor health, possession of substantial sureties and that as king, he is an important public figure and thus would not jump bail.

The state in objecting to bail argued that given the king's influential position in society, granting him bail could interfere with investigations.

King Mumbere is the leader of an estimated one million people in the Rwenzori mountain ranges in the kingdom of Kasese. He was arrested on November 29 following bloody clashes between royal guards and state security in which over 100 people were killed, including 14 security officers.

He was charged with the murder of a policeman at Bidodo police post, in March 2016.

He faces charges of murder, attempted murder and terrorism.

Over 100 suspects who were jointly charged with the king remain in jail.