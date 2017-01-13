Khartoum — The Government has welcomed decision issued by the US President Barak Obama and announced by the US administration on Friday on cancelling the two executive orders issued on November 5, 1997 and on October 17, 2006 and accordingly economic sanctions were imposed on Sudan.

The Foreign Ministry, in a statement issued Friday, said that step represents a positive important development in progress of relations between Sudan and the United States and outcome of joint efforts and a long and candid dialogue in which a number of institutions in the two sides have took part.

It added the step was a fruit of close cooperation between the two countries over international and regional issues of mutual concern.

The Foreign Ministry underscored Sudan's resolve to continue cooperation and dialogue with US until Sudan name is removed from list of Terrorism- Sponsoring Countries and that obstacles before full normalization of relations between the countries are overcome in a way that serves high interests of the two countries.

