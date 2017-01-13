13 January 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Government Welcomes U.S. Decision On Removing Economic Sanctions Imposed On Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Government has welcomed decision issued by the US President Barak Obama and announced by the US administration on Friday on cancelling the two executive orders issued on November 5, 1997 and on October 17, 2006 and accordingly economic sanctions were imposed on Sudan.

The Foreign Ministry, in a statement issued Friday, said that step represents a positive important development in progress of relations between Sudan and the United States and outcome of joint efforts and a long and candid dialogue in which a number of institutions in the two sides have took part.

It added the step was a fruit of close cooperation between the two countries over international and regional issues of mutual concern.

The Foreign Ministry underscored Sudan's resolve to continue cooperation and dialogue with US until Sudan name is removed from list of Terrorism- Sponsoring Countries and that obstacles before full normalization of relations between the countries are overcome in a way that serves high interests of the two countries.

ASA/

Sudan

US Lifts Some Sanctions Against Sudan

The Obama administration announced Friday that it will lift some financial sanctions against Sudan, citing "positive"… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.