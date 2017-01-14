The Confederation of African Football (CAF) says it is aware that Gabon opposition is planning to disrupt the 2017 African Cup of Nations, which will kicks off this afternoon in Libreville, the nation's capital. But the African football body added yesterday it was confident the tournament would be a success.

CAF Secretary General, Hicham Al Amrani, told Supersport.com in Libreville yesterday that he was confident the Nations Cup tournament would be a success despite reports that Gabon opposition was planning to disrupt it.

"We are aware of the situation on the ground. We are confident things will go on smoothly as the local organising committee has put everything in place. We have heard about the same sentiments, but as usual, we have other contingency plans like we do in all competitions," Amrani said.

Today's opening ceremony of the 2017 Afcon, will be graced by Guinea Bissau president, Jose Mario Vaz and his Gabon counterpart, Ali Bongo Ondimba.

Meanwhile, CAF Secretary General has clarified that the African football body will not change the Africa Cup of Nations format of 16 teams.

FIFA recently made proposals to increase teams at the World Cup to 48 in 2026, but speaking to supersport.com, Al Amrani reiterated that CAF was comfortable with the current format, which encourages competition.

"We feel that 16 teams is a great format with a fair and consistent approach. We have no plans of changing it despite FIFA making suggestions on the 2026 World Cup. The current format makes the fight for places more interesting and the principal for rotating the tournament around the continent more interesting," Al Amrani told supersport.com in Libreville.