13 January 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Govt Worried With Continued Killing of Persons With Albinism - Suspect Arrested

By Linda Likomwa - Mana

Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare Dr Jean Kalilani on Friday expressed worry with continued killing of persons with albinism in the country.

Kalilani said this in Lilongwe following the killing of an albino Madalitso Pensulo, 19 from Mlonda village, Traditional Authority Nsabwe in Thyolo District.

"It requires the vigilance of the community, police, local leaders and families of persons with albinism to jointly protect them," Kalilani said.

She said the atrocity is coming at a time when Malawi felt that tremendous progress to curb the barbaric acts of killing persons with albinism is been made and the gruesome murder is a step back and it is condemned in the strongest terms.

Kalilani assured Malawians and the international community that everything possible is being done to protect persons with albinism.

She then asked people in the country to report any strange and suspicious activities surrounding persons with albinism.

Kalilani stressed that the law will take its course and stiffer penalties will be given on the perpetrators.

Meanwhile the suspect Willard Michael has been arrested and the killing of the young man has come after six months as the last case was report in June 2016.

