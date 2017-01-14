14 January 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: We'll Do Zim Proud - Phiri

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Paul Mundandi

DANNY "Deco" Phiri is bubbling with confidence and expects the Warriors to shine in Gabon.

Phiri is expected to start because of the absence of the suspended Marvelous Nakamba.

"I am a footballer, I respect every opponent that I come across and I always play to win in every match," said Phiri.

"When I am on the bench I always try and motivate my other guys to go for it and we always rely on teamwork.

"As Warriors we will do Zimbabwe proud in every match we will play.

"I believe in the tactics of my coach and I will play according to instructions. I never had time to watch the Algerians play as I do not want to put myself under pressure but I am ready to go onto the battlefield and fight for my motherland."

Zimbabwe

Typhoid Outbreak Spreads

The typhoid outbreak has spread to Budiriro and Glen View suburbs amid reports that the MDC-T led Harare City Council… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.