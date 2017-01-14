Zimbabwe: We'll Do Zim Proud - Phiri

DANNY "Deco" Phiri is bubbling with confidence and expects the Warriors to shine in Gabon.

Phiri is expected to start because of the absence of the suspended Marvelous Nakamba.

"I am a footballer, I respect every opponent that I come across and I always play to win in every match," said Phiri.

"When I am on the bench I always try and motivate my other guys to go for it and we always rely on teamwork.

"As Warriors we will do Zimbabwe proud in every match we will play.

"I believe in the tactics of my coach and I will play according to instructions. I never had time to watch the Algerians play as I do not want to put myself under pressure but I am ready to go onto the battlefield and fight for my motherland."