14 January 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Warriors Work On Penalty Loophole

By Mugove Chigada

Franceville — THE Zimbabwe Warriors are worried about the rate at which they are conceding penalties ahead of their 2017 Nations Cup finals opener against Algeria here tomorrow.

Assistant coach Mkhuphali Masuku says it's an area they have been working on ahead of the showdown against the Desert Foxes. Yesterday the Warriors trained at the pitch near their hotel under the guidance of coach Callisto Pasuwa. They were again expected to hold another training at 8:30pm last night which did not take place.

"Penalties are part of the game but we have been working on that after the Cameroon friendly," said Masuku.

The Warriors conceded a penalty against the Indomitable Lions when defender Elisha Muroiwa made a rash tackle on his opponent in the box and was duly punished. The senior national team also conceded another penalty in the friendly international against Cote d'lvoire in Abidjan which saved by Donovan Benard in a goalless draw.

"The morale in camp is very high and the boys are very excited about this achievement (of playing at the AFCON finals)," said Masuku. "The first game in every tournament is very important. We need to do well and we are not really thinking about the strength of the opponents."

The Warriors are based in Moanda, a town near Franceville, about 60 km from the match venue. Zimbabwe are also staying at the same hotel with Algeria.

"It's humid but the weather is not that bad," said Masuku. "The boys should be able to adjust."

Midfielder Danny Phiri said they were adjusting to the conditions.

"We are getting used to the conditions and we are getting there. The training facility is very convenient for us and it's good we don't have to travel a long distance for training.

"We will try to adjust. This is something huge and everyone is prepared to showcase what they can do. Everyone is ready for the game. "We follow the coach's tactics and we are not really worried about the stars that Algeria have," he said.

