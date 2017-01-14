14 January 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: A New Gambia Will Open Its Arms to Potential Investors - President Elect Barrow

By Aja Musu Bah Daffeh

President-elect Adama Barrow said they are expecting a new Gambia which will be interested to open its arms to potential investors.

The Incoming President said this when receiving Thomas De Beule, a businessman from Belgium, on Tuesday, 10 January, 2017 at the Kairaba Beach Hotel.

President-Elect Barrow said he welcomes Mr. De Beule to the Gambia and that his ideas for investments are also welcome.

He said the outgoing Government was not encouraging international investments to support the economy of the Gambia, adding that the incoming government will open up to increase employment opportunities for Gambian youths.

Speaking earlier, Mr. De Beule told the president-elect that he can convince potential investors to invest in the Gambia particularly in the Gambia Ports Authority (GPA). He said he will organise a unique investment forum for business opportunity in The Gambia which will be called GAMBIA DAY.

He noted that he would like to collaborate with the incoming government to see how Belgium and Gambia can have mutual business collaboration in economic and bilateral relationships.

