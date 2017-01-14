14 January 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Abdoulie Gaye Missing for 126 Days?

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mustapha Jallow

Today clocks 126 days since Mr. Abdoulie Gaye, a businessman, who was picked up at his shop in Kanifing South by a group of men in plain clothes.

Mr. Gaye, a 52 year old and resident of Bakau, was abducted on Tuesday, 20th September, 2016, and since then his family does not know his whereabouts.

According to a close relative, a vehicle without a number plate came to pick him and then drove away to an unknown destination. The source added that they were initially told that Mr. Gaye was held at the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) but that when they went to search for him there, the officials told them that he was not there.

"We have been calling all his phone numbers which were unreachable. We also made another visit to NIA in Banjul to trace him but were again told that he was not with them," said the source.

Mr. Gaye's relatives are worried about his whereabouts and are calling on the authorities to help them trace and have access to him. He is said to be the sole breadwinner in his family with dependents including his sisters.

Gambia

Jammeh's Party Wants to Block Barrow's Inauguration

Opposition Assures Of Honourable Exit, Privileges Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.