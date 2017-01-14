Gambia: Abdoulie Gaye Missing for 126 Days?

Today clocks 126 days since Mr. Abdoulie Gaye, a businessman, who was picked up at his shop in Kanifing South by a group of men in plain clothes.

Mr. Gaye, a 52 year old and resident of Bakau, was abducted on Tuesday, 20th September, 2016, and since then his family does not know his whereabouts.

According to a close relative, a vehicle without a number plate came to pick him and then drove away to an unknown destination. The source added that they were initially told that Mr. Gaye was held at the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) but that when they went to search for him there, the officials told them that he was not there.

"We have been calling all his phone numbers which were unreachable. We also made another visit to NIA in Banjul to trace him but were again told that he was not with them," said the source.

Mr. Gaye's relatives are worried about his whereabouts and are calling on the authorities to help them trace and have access to him. He is said to be the sole breadwinner in his family with dependents including his sisters.