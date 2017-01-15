Kenya: County Official Arrested Over Facebook Post

A Meru County employee was on Saturday arrested by police for abuse of a communication gadget.

Mr Seth Mutugi, who is a staff in the county communication department was held at Meru police station for several hours before he was released on a cash bail of Sh10, 000.

Mr Mutugi is said to have posted a defamatory message on a Facebook Group against the Meru County executive for Sports, gender, youth and social services, Joy Karui.

The Facebook post that landed him in trouble was posted on January 6 in a group named 'New Meru Economic and Political Forum', concerning delays in construction of Kinoru Stadium.

He is set to be arraigned in court on Monday.

The Kenya Information and communications Act creates the offence of "misuse of a licensed telecommunication device".