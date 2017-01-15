Uganda: Three Dead, 13 Injured in Mbarara Car Crush

Three people have been confirmed dead and 13 others seriously injured following a motor accident at Katebe along Mbarara- Ibanda highway.

According to police, the accident happened at about 3am on Sunday.

The victims were travelling on a Fuso Canter from an annual Christian crusade of a prominent preacher Fr John Bashobora in Karaama in Mbarara District to Buhweju District.

Police are yet to identify the deceased who include a three year old child and two elderly women.

The injured were rushed to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Police attributed the cause of the accident to reckless driving, saying the driver was trying to dodge traffic officers because it's illegal to carry people on a Fuso Canter.