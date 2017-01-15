15 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Three Dead, 13 Injured in Mbarara Car Crush

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Felix Ainebyoona

Three people have been confirmed dead and 13 others seriously injured following a motor accident at Katebe along Mbarara- Ibanda highway.

According to police, the accident happened at about 3am on Sunday.

The victims were travelling on a Fuso Canter from an annual Christian crusade of a prominent preacher Fr John Bashobora in Karaama in Mbarara District to Buhweju District.

Police are yet to identify the deceased who include a three year old child and two elderly women.

The injured were rushed to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Police attributed the cause of the accident to reckless driving, saying the driver was trying to dodge traffic officers because it's illegal to carry people on a Fuso Canter.

Uganda

The Rise and Rise of Ugandan Keeper Denis Onyango

As Uganda and the rest of the region eagerly awaits the Cranes' first appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.