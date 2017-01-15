Nigeria Should Return to Subsistence Farming - Ooni

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi yesterday called on Nigerians to embrace subsistence agriculture as the only saving grace of the nation.

The Oba, who was speaking as the keynote speaker at the 2nd Mike Omotosho annual lecture with the theme "Increased Agricultural Productivity for Sustainable Economic Growth", said that agriculture plays a pivotal role in nation-building and unless it is embraced by everyone, recession will persist.

He pointed out that Nigeria's flag which includes green and white symbolizing agriculture and peace reinforces the values attached to farming.

Oba Ogunwusi called on young professionals to change their focus and begin cultivating small gardens in their backyards to reduce the pressure and embracing green agriculture.

Also speaking, the President, Nigeria Agricultural Business Group, Alhaji Sani Dangote, represented by his vice, Emmanuel Ijewere, said Nigeria is at cross roads with the dwindling oil prices and the fluctuations in the rate of the dollar.

Speaking earlier, the convener, Mike Omotosho, said his foundation is passionate about making positive and lasting impact in the country.