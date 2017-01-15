Nigeria: Harmattan Haze - Lagos Urges Motorists to Drive Carefully

The Lagos State Government yesterday reiterated the need for all road users particularly drivers to drive carefully on the road by observing the speed limit and other road/traffic signs on highways in order to reduce accidents to the barest minimum, especially during the current Harmattan haze which definitely limits the broad view of drivers to see far distance on the road.

The advice is coming against the backdrop of an accident which occurred on the Third Mainland Bridge on Thursday, January 12, which left some people injured and several cars destroyed.

The State Government also clarified that the repair works currently ongoing on the Third Mainland Bridge were being carried out by the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Caster Bade-Adebowale, said the clarification became necessary following reports on social media that an oversight by the construction company working on the bridge led to the accident.

But the Permanent Secretary explained that in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic in and out of the Third Mainland Bridge, the state government recently carried out expansion and rehabilitation of the road at Berger Bus Stop to keep vehicles dropping passengers off the main carriageway and presently the Federal Government through FERMA was working on the bridge to further give comfort to the motoring public.

Bade-Adebowale, however, assured residents that the state government would continue to work with FERMA and other agencies of the federal government to ensure that appropriate safety signs are placed in areas where construction and repair works are ongoing to prevent a reoccurrence of such avoidable accident.

The state government also solicited the cooperation and support of the motorists especially during the construction period.