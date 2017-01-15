Nigeria: Eagles Will Give Everything to Make Next Afcon - Mohammed

Super Eagles defender Musa Mohammed says Nigeria's senior national team will do all it can to make an appearance at the next African Cup of Nations in Cameroun to make amends of missing out on the last two tournaments.

The 2017 African Cup of Nations kicked off yesterday in West African nation Gabon without Nigeria. The continent's football powerhouses will be battling each other for the ultimate prize in Africa.

The Turkey based right back also said it's painful to watch the continent's biggest tournament going on without a huge powerhouse such as Nigeria adding that Gernot Rohr's team know how important it is to get good results in the qualifiers for the 2019 event.

"Watching AFCON without Nigeria doesn't seem right. We will do everything to make the 2019 event in Cameroun starting with getting good results in the qualifiers because South Africa, Libya and Seychelles are not teams you can take for granted." The 2013 FIFA U17 World Cup winning captain noted.

Placed in Group E in the draws conducted on Thursday, the Super Eagles will be facing 2013 hosts South Africa, Libya and Seychelles in the AFCON 2019 qualifiers.

The three-time African champions have failed to qualify for two straight AFCONs - the 2015 and 2017 editions and the third in four editions, after also missing out on the 2012 edition.

The next AFCON will be hosted by four-time African champions, Cameroon. Only group winners are guaranteed a place at the next edition of the AFCON tournament.

Cameroon will be hosting Africa's biggest football event for the first time in 45 years, having last hosted in 1972, and edition which was won by Congo.

The central African country already hosted the Africa Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON) last year, which Nigeria won.

Meanwhile, Chad, who pulled out of the qualifiers for the 2017 AFCON from Nigeria's qualifying group, are banned from this edition of the competition as a result.