15 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Jazz Legend Thandi Klaasen Dies

Nelson Mandela's favourite singer and legendary local Jazz icon, Thandi Klaasen, 86, has died.

The news was announced on Sunday morning on Twitter by Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

He tweeted; "We are saddened to learn that Jazz Legend Thandi Klaasen has passed on. Our thoughts are with her daughter Lorraine, her loved ones, & fans.

He added; "uMama Thandi Klaasen will be remembered for her indomitable spirit, who succeeded against all odds....

"... and her silky smooth voice which serenaded audiences the world over. How much richer we are having heard her sing.

"How much she touched our spirits and made us complete beings in a world in which things were falling apart."

Klaasen's daughter, Lorraine, earlier this week revealed on her personal Facebook page that her mother was fighting pancreatic cancer.

She thanked friends and fans for all the support that she and the family have received at this tough time.

Source: TheJuice

