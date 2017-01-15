15 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mandela Family Member Behind Bars for Failing to Pay Child Support

A relative of former President Nelson Mandela was arrested on Thursday for falling to pay child support, Gauteng police confirmed on Sunday.

"He was arrested last Thursday for failing to pay child maintenance and he appeared in court on Friday where he was refused bail," police spokesperson Kay Makhubela said.

He said the Mandela family member is expected to apply for bail in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

He remains in custody.

The man previously faced other charges in an unrelated case and these were provisionally withdrawn.

