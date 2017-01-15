Nigeria: FG Won't Postpone N/East Trip Over BBOG Demands

Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the Federal Government will not postpone its scheduled trip to the Northeast over conditions set by the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group.

Mohammed in a response letter to the convener of the BBOG, Oby Ezekwesili dated January 14, 2017 told the group that government has noted the conditions of a pre-tour meeting with top government officials as well as the retraction and apology by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai for allegedly referring to the group as one that engages in "social advocacy terrorism".

He however told the group that its conditions to be part of the trip cannot be met as the need to proceed on Monday is dependent on the narrow window to have good weather conditions.

"The payment for the satellite downlink streaming of the mission has been made for that Monday and shifting the date will require another round of booking to secure such a slot. Apart from the #BBOG members, local and international journalists have been invited for the trip, while much preparation has been made by Nigerian military" he added.

The minister who prayed the group drops its conditions, said the request of a meeting with top government officials, and the "purported remark made by the Chief of Army staff" are tangential to the invitation extended to the group on the search mission to the Northeast.

He also reminded the group that the invitation was as a result of its commitment to the safe release of the abducted Chibok school girls still in Boko Haram's captivity and the continued welfare of those who have been released.