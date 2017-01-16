Uganda: Why Some Government Entities Are Not Audited By Auditor General

Kampala — On December 20, 2016, the management and board of Uganda Telecom (UTL) appeared before the Select Committee of parliament set-up to investigate why the telecom company was struggling.

UTL's management is being investigated on several grounds that they have mismanaged the company and running it into the ground. The company is said to have debt accumulated to about Shs500b and has failed to honour financial obligations.

One of the accusations levelled against UTL is that they do not have audited accounts at all.

In his accusations against UTL, Mr Nandala Mafabi claims that for the last four years, UTL had not been audited.

The particular interest by MPs is because the Uganda government holds a 31 per cent stake in the telecom company and are concerned about its financial health. In this, they expect that UTL would have been audited by the Office of the Auditor General (OAG).

On the other hand, the allegations are that UTL has in fact not been audited at all.

In response, UTL refutes such allegations.

"Uganda Telecom as a private company has been audited each year by reputable firms such as KPMG and Ernst & Young. The last audit for 2015 is being undertaken by Ernst and Young," says Mr Stephen Kaboyo, the chairman Uganda Telecom.

In fact, the select committee chairperson, Mr Ojara Akin, the Chua West County, Kitgum District chairperson asked the management; "What law informed your decision to hire private audit firms to carry out the auditing?"

He added: "What were you using to determine the level of growth without the auditing?"

In their responses to the committee, the management insisted that they have been receiving audits from several private firms and also confirmed that they were not being audited by the OAG.

In fact, they stated that they were not sure the last time OAG audited the UTL accounts. All these questions to UTL could have been answered if, the OAG had carried out audits on UTL.

The 1995 Constitution, which establishes The Auditor General, clearly, defines some of the roles. It states that the Auditor General shall "audit and report on the public accounts of Uganda and of all public offices including the courts, the central and local government administrations, universities and public institutions of like nature, and any public corporation or other bodies or organisations established by an Act of Parliament."

The Uganda government holds a 31 per cent interest in UTL, but they are not being audited by the OAG.

Controlling interest

In email responses to Daily Monitor, Mr John Muwanga, the Auditor General, states that they often carry out audits where the government has a controlling interest - above 50 per cent. However, there are other reasons, like financial constraints to audit all entities.

"For those where government does not have controlling interests, AG, in accordance with section 18 of National Audit Act 2008, may inquire into, examine, investigate and report, as he or she considers necessary, on the expenditure of public monies disbursed, advanced or guaranteed to a private organisation or body in which Government has no controlling interest.

This amounts to simply audit what was done with the amount disbursed by Government and not a full audit of the organisation," he explains.

UTL is in this category, however, it has not received shareholder funds from the government in the last eight years, meaning public funds have not been disbursed to UTL in that period. He further states that if investigations are to be carried out on an entity, the investigating body can use audits carried out by certified public accountants as stated in the Companies Act.

"It means that the reports of such Auditors can be used as a basis for establishing if resources of the company are well managed. Therefore through published audit reports of those companies, (A legal requirement) the public can track their performance," he says.

This explains why MPs requested the UTL management to submit audit reports on the company since 2000 when they next appear on the select committee.