Tanzania: Form Two Assessment Rate Go Up

The National Examination Council of Tanzania (NECTA) yesterday released results for the 2016 National Form Two Assessment, which saw the pass rate going up by about two per cent in comparison to previous results. The results, released in Dar es Salaam, also indicated that nine schools out of 10 with poor performance were from Mtwara Region.

NECTA Executive Secretary Dr Charles Msonde told reporters that 91.02 per cent of all students who sat for exams passed against the 89.12 per cent pass rate for 2015. The Form Two National Assessment (FTNA) results showed that 372,228 candidates, an equivalent of 91.02 per cent, passed the exams, which were held from November 14 to 25, last year.

The 372,228 candidates who passed the FTNA proceed to Form III, while 36,737, an equivalent of 8.98 per cent, did not make it. Dr Msonde unveiled that the students who passed in their assessment well and acquired grades 1, 2 and 3 were 178,115 equivalent to 43.55 per cent.

Out of these, 78,466 were girls and 99,649 boys. He also unveiled that candidate performance in Civics, History, Geography, Kiswahili, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Basic Mathematic improved while performance in English Language registered a decline compared to 2015.

Dr Msonde said the results show that students performed well in Kiswahili whereby 90.06 per cent passed the subject. However, students continued to score poor marks in Basic Mathematics with only 21.55 per cent managing to score average passes compared to the previous result of 15.21 per cent.

The NECTA chief also named the ten schools, which poorly performed in the FTNA as Chingungwe Secondary School, Malocho, Naputa, Chanikanguo, Mtiniko, Michiga, Msimbati, Salama, Lukokoda all from Mtwara Region and Nywelo Secondary School from Tanga. Best 10 schools according to their position are St Francis Girls (Mbeya), Kilimanjaro Islamic (Kilimanjaro), Kaizirege Junior (Kagera), Canossa (Dar es Salaam), Twibhoki (Mara), Tengeru boys (Arusha), Marian Boys (Coast Region) Precious Blood (Arusha), Thomas More Machrina and Shamsiye Boys (Dar es Salaam).

Meanwhile, Teckla Haule from Canossa was declared the overall best student topping the Top Ten students list. Others in the list are Joseph Kalabwe (Kwema Modern Secondary School,Shinyanga), Mirabel Matowo (Canossa), Hamida Kihiyo (St Aloysius Girls, Coast Region), Rachel Sohoja Heritage, (Coast), Clare-Anandra Eric Hamissi,Roselyn Kissaka, Joy Siaale Kimambo, Venastra Mringo and Babymaisara Kimazi -- all from Feza Girls Secondary School, Dar es salam).

Meanwhile, the National Examinations Council of Tanzania (NECTA) has also unveiled National Standard Four Assessment results (SFNA), whereby a total of 950,167 from 1,017,713 candidates equivalent to 93.36 per cent has passed the assessment with A , B, C and D grades and made it to standard five.

Some 6.64 per cent scored grade E and failed to proceed to Standard Five, According to NECTA, the best performance came from Vocational Skills, Personality development and Sports subject with 94.67 per cent pass whereas the lower pass subject was English Language with 72.51 per cent. According to NECTA, the best 10 regions in the SFNA category are Kagera, Kilimanjaro, Geita, Njombe, Iringa, Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Tanga, Mwanza and Katavi respectively.

The best 10 schools are ST Leo the Great (Tabora), Acacia Land (Tabora), Kadama (Geita), Waja Springs (Geita), Twibhoki (Mara), Imani (Kilimanjaro), Msasa(Geita), St Peter Claver (Kagera) Chalinze Modern Islamic (Coast Region) and Mudio Islamic from Kilimanjaro respectively.

The best 10 students in the SFNA category are Loi Kitundu (Fountain of Joy, Dar es Salaam), James Charles (St Achileus Kiwanuka EMPKagera), Erica Massaba (Tusiime-Dar es Salaam), Kazungu Kazungu, Lightness Mpogoro, Michelle Meck, Mary Dickson, Luisa Aloyce (Waja Springs -Geita), Helieth Waryoba and Grace Manga from Twibhoki, Mara Region.