Nigeria: Wizkid, Drake's New Collaboration Leaks Online

A new collaboration between Wizkid and American star, Drake, titled "Hush Up The Silence" has found its way online.

Although Hush Up The Silence is described as Wizkid featuring Drake, the details of its release are unclear, as it surfaced online unofficially on Sunday morning.

The song is currently playing on SoundCloud.

It is the first song of 2017 by two international acts.

Industry heavyweights say chances are, it is either a single from an upcoming Wizkid project, or a track from Drake's upcoming More Life project, which he is calling a playlist that will highlight a variety of other artistes.

The track is the third collaboration between the two artistes.

Drake featured in Wizkid's "Ojuelegba" remix with Skepta in 2015. This was way before he featured Wizkid on his chart-topping song "One Dance."

In the excitement created by the leak came another leak: That Drake and Wizkid also have another song in the works: It is titled: 'Come Closer'.

Wizkid is currently working on his forthcoming LP, Sounds From the Other Side.

