Nigeria: Sambisa Takeover Makes Armed Forces Day Special

Asaba — The 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration is unique in view of the exploits of the Nigeria military in the fight against Boko Haram, Delta's information commissioner Patrick Ukah has said.

Speaking during the grand finale of the ceremony held at the Cenotaph, Asaba on Sunday, the Information Commissioner said the gains recorded by members of the armed forces deserved to be commended by Nigerians.

He noted that the routing of the insurgents from their stronghold, the Sambisa forest, and the takeover of the hitherto dreaded forest by the Nigerian armed forces is commendable.

Ukah stressed that the military have dealt devastating blow to the activities of insurgents who have been terrorising some parts of the country for some time, adding that the gallantry of the soldiers is a glowing testimony of the capability of the Nigeria military to defend the sovereignty and unity of the nation at all times.

Ukah congratulated the armed forces for their bravery and urged them not to rest on their oars until the remnants of the terrorists are arrested and brought to book.

He called on Nigerians to continue to support and, most especially, pray for members of the armed forces who risk their lives to ensure the protection of law abiding citizens.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives in the course of duty, in addition to good health and long life for serving and retired officers and men of the Nigerian armed forces.